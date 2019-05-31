Boating with Buzz

Some of us took advantage of the free boat rides at the Boat Show over the weekend at Storm Lake Marina. Here is Peach the News Hound with the extended Hinkeldey family from Alta. It’s Peg Hinkeldey at left (formerly of Whitehouse Cupcakery), her daughter Deidre Aube and Deidre and her husband Tyler’s sons Bryson, 3, and Braylon, 4. Driving this impressive pontoon is Buzz Paterson. Tyler and Peg’s husband Bruce took turns at the wheel.

