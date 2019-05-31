Barbara Degner

Barbara Rae Degner, 76, of Newell passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 30, at Bethel Baptist Church in Newell. Burial was in Varina Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell was in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara Rae Baughman was born Feb. 8, 1943 in Albert City. Her parents were Hugh Jon Baughman and Erma Gladys Ham Baughman. When Barb was almost eight-years-old, her parents blessed their family with her brother Billy Jon Baughman.

Barb began her education at Varina Consolidated School. Upon its closing, she completed her schooling at Newell Providence in 1961. While in school, Barb enjoyed concert band, chorus and glee club. Her favorite time of year was basketball season, as she played for six years on the first team. After graduation, Barb went to Bernel’s Hairstyling in Fort Dodge to earn a degree in cosmetology.

In December 1958, she started dating the love of her life, Robert Clyde Degner. In January 1962, he was drafted into the Army. When on leave in March, the two were married. Once she completed her schooling, Barb joined Robert in Colorado Springs, Colo. There, they enjoyed their first two years of marriage until Robert was discharged.

The couple returned home in 1964 and began renting a farm south of Fonda owned by the Kelly family. Together, Robert and Barbara lived there and farmed for almost 50 years and raised cattle, hogs, sheep, corn, beans and children.

Robert and Barb were blessed with three boys: Dennis Lyn, James Lyn and Jeffery Jon, and one girl, Stevi Rae. They were also the parents of over 50 foster children. Lots of love and children went through their home.

Over the years, it seemed that Barb always had children with her. Her grandchildren and nieces and nephews came to stay with her and Robert often. It was very obvious the love she had for all children.

Barb was a very devoted wife and mother. Her favorite place was next to her husband of 53 years until his passing on Feb. 7, 2015. Because of the love she showed, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barb was born again in November 1985. She was baptized to witness how much Jesus means to her. She firmly believed that each person must have a personal relationship with Jesus in order to have a life with Him in heaven. Jesus is the “Only Way.”

Left to celebrate her life are her children: Dennis (Julie) Degner; James Degner; Jeffery (Darleen) Degner; and Stevi Degner; brother Bill (Cheryl) Baughman; sister-in-law Barbara (Roger) Waggie; brother-in-law David (Ellen) Degner; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren (and two on the way); many nieces, nephews, cousins, 50 foster children and friends.

Barbara was proceeded in death by her husband Robert; parents Hugh and Erma; two step-mothers: Rowena Baughman and Lillian Baughman; and her father and mother-in-law Fredrick Degner and Arvilla (Gloss) Degner.