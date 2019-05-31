Aurelia Kiwanis receives grant

Iowa Lakes Electric Members Charitable Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to the Aurelia Kiwanis Club. The grant will assist with the Walking Trail Project in the City of Aurelia. Lynn Winterhof, Operation Round Up Foundation board member, presented Duane Kent, board member, Aurelia Kiwanis Club, with the donation.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.