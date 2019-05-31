LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I really appreciated your article in today’s Washington Post, “Farmers are Suffering, Here’s How to Help”.

I am a city slicker, raised in small-town Illinois, but have two BIL’s that are cash grain farmers (corn and beans) in Illinois. I don’t say anything to them about the over-emphasis on growing corn since ethanol began its regular presence in gasoline because they have been laughing all the way to the bank and it would be pointless to call them out on this cash cow that is not good for engines, decreases gas mileage, and raises the price of gas for consumers. Therefore I admire your grit to write an “op-ed” on the subject as you live in a sea of corn and its farmers. It is disheartening for an outsider to witness the over-production of corn (is crop rotation still alive?) where RFD deliverers can hardly find the mail boxes amidst the corn stalks grown on every inch of tillable soil, and quaint farm lanes have become tunnels in growing season.

In also considering vehicle development trends and seeing the advent of electric vehicles being a top priority in the car industry, perhaps your vision of a more friendly plant environment will be preempted by the gradual disappearance of carbon fueled vehicles? In the meantime, I do appreciate your efforts to take on this subject and wonder when you might dare to take on the holy grail of ethanol?

DAVID BARTON

Annandale, Va.