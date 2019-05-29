Women’s Agronomic Workshop

Emily Kummerfeld with DeKalb/Asgrow is pleased to partner with Buena Vista and Pocahontas Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Buena Vista and Pocahontas County Farm Bureau and the Buena Vista and Pocahontas County Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the USDA-NRCS to bring Women’s Agronomic Workshops to both Buena Vista and Pocahontas County ladies.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.