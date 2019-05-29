The Turn Around Dancers show this weekend

The Turn Around Dancers present their fourth annual dance concert “Dancepirations” June 1 at 6 p.m. and June 2 at 4 p.m. Over 90 dancers will perform jazz, tap, ballet, modern/contemporary, tumbling and hip hop dances at Storm Lake High School Auditorium. The dancers and gymnasts are from Turn Around’s Storm Lake location. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.