Students interact with poet

Laura Sievers’ fourth and fifth grade small group reading students have been studying poetry this spring. Dr. Gwen Hart, assistant professor of English composition and a published poet from Buena Vista University, sent us some ideas for writing poems. After students wrote their own poems, Dr. Hart and one of her students read the poems and gave each student feedback. We were also able to talk to Dr.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.