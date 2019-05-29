Storm Lake boys win pair of games in Sioux Central Tournament

Storm Lake participated in the Sioux Central Tournament last Saturday and the Tornadoes won both of their games.

Storm Lake edged Westwood 4-3 in the first game. The team collected nine hits. Manny Chavez and Ben Raveling led the way with two apiece. Ethan James singled and drove in a run. Tyler Dvergsten, Mark Eddie, Jailen Hansen and Nick Olesen each had a single.