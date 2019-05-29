Steve King is right about increased growth... in deserts... from... increased rains

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In April in Cherokee, Congressman King claimed increased precipitation (from global warming effects) would “green deserts” but it’s turning out to be a disaster instead, I explain:

Yes, in the Middle East (Africa), last fall’s heavier than usual rains have spawned locust plagues of approaching biblical proportions in Sudan and Egypt. In February this year the skies blackened with tens of millions of these hungry denizens of disaster eating their way across the continent.

For Biblical historical perspective, Moses stretched out his arm for the ninth time and cried “let my people go,” but since Pharoah balked (again) Moses and his boss unleashed the locust plague which devastated all green plant matter in it’s path some pundits argue that these plagues could all be explained as sequential ecological responses to a huge imbalance triggered by some natural event (maybe a huge volcanic eruption in the Mediterranean to the Northwest which was the Biblical “pillar of fire” and “cloud of smoke” the Jews followed in their “Exodus” immortalized by Charlton Heston as Moses-but I digress.)

This time, of course, scientists tell us that increased clouds of smoke from purposeful continued burning of historically record amounts of fossil fuel is exactly what is causing the imbalance and causing an almost biblical flood of rains right here, in the heartland, call it “40 days and 40 nights” if you will, that is wrecking havoc on farmers’ planting plans and as far as the eye can see, now, where was I?

And yes, now the African locust swarm has reproduced again from the repeated heavy rains and Saudi Arabia is battling that scourge that gets bigger each spawning cycle.

Of course, Bible thumpers have already predicted this is the beginning of the end. It’s been 70 years since the formation of a “Jewish State” (1949) and Trump announced the American embassy would move to Jerusalem 70 years from the very day and plans are afoot to rebuild the temple things like that, so repent sinners and change your ways!

For starters, how about embracing leaders that want to change our ways, like encouraging renewable energy, reducing discharge of CO2, encouraging research for removal and reforestation and international cooperation for God’s sake, eh? That is, instead of following that chump Trump, who is leading us, like lemmings (or Pharoah) over the cliff and into the drink from his climate crisis “denial”.

And thanks Steve King, for setting up the “gambit” on this, for once you got it right (increased rains do increase growth in deserts of locusts).

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake