St. Mary’s season opener spoiled by G-R

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Lizzie Lenhart went 2-for-3 and scored two runs, but it wasn’t enough as Storm Lake St. Mary’s had its season opener spoiled by Glidden-Ralton 13-3 last Wednesday at Glidden.
The Panthers totaled seven hits in the game. Lenhart had two singles. Danika Demers, Emily Nothwehr, Ashley Green, Elly Richardson and Ariana Elsden each singled.
