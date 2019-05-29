St. Mary’s season opener spoiled by G-R

Lizzie Lenhart went 2-for-3 and scored two runs, but it wasn’t enough as Storm Lake St. Mary’s had its season opener spoiled by Glidden-Ralton 13-3 last Wednesday at Glidden.

The Panthers totaled seven hits in the game. Lenhart had two singles. Danika Demers, Emily Nothwehr, Ashley Green, Elly Richardson and Ariana Elsden each singled.