St. Mary’s edged by CC-E, 3-2

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Elli Jensen pitched a two-hitter, allowed no earned runs and struck out 11 batters, but it wasn’t enough as Storm Lake St. Mary’s was edged by Clay Central-Everly 3-2 last Thursday in Everly.
St. Mary’s stranded 13 runners on base. Emily Nothwehr led the offense with two hits, including an RBI double in the seventh. Danika Demers walked four times and stole two bases.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.