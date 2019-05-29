St. Mary’s edged by CC-E, 3-2

Elli Jensen pitched a two-hitter, allowed no earned runs and struck out 11 batters, but it wasn’t enough as Storm Lake St. Mary’s was edged by Clay Central-Everly 3-2 last Thursday in Everly.

St. Mary’s stranded 13 runners on base. Emily Nothwehr led the offense with two hits, including an RBI double in the seventh. Danika Demers walked four times and stole two bases.