SL girls rout Sibley-Ocheyedan, 10-0

Skylar Cole allowed only two hits, walked none and struck out 13 batters in the circle and went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI at the plate to lead Storm Lake to a 10-0 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan last Friday at Tornado Field.

Cole had a solo home run and a single for the Tornadoes. Rachel Bozonie had two singles and drove in three runs.