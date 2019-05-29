SL girls rout Sibley-Ocheyedan, 10-0

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Skylar Cole allowed only two hits, walked none and struck out 13 batters in the circle and went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI at the plate to lead Storm Lake to a 10-0 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan last Friday at Tornado Field.
Cole had a solo home run and a single for the Tornadoes. Rachel Bozonie had two singles and drove in three runs.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.