SL girls eliminated in regionals, 1-0

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Sydney Kastle scored the game’s only goal as Carroll ended Storm Lake’s season in the first round of the Class 2A girls soccer regional tournament with a 1-0 win last Thursday at Carroll.
Storm Lake had three shots on goal. Carroll had four. Goalkeeper Adrian Cisneros tallied three saves for the Tornadoes in the net.
