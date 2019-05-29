In the shadow of the lighthouse

The Lighthouse Summer Concert Series opened Saturday and believe it or not, the weather cooperated. The Great Lawn at King’s Pointe was the setting for the event sponsored by Storm Lake United and King’s Pointe. A beer tasting set up on the lawn in the afternoon was part of the fun. The next concert is scheduled for June 22 with the rock band IV Play.

