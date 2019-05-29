Ridge View can’t recover from 12-run first inning in setback

Ridge View can’t recover from 12-run first inning in setback

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019

West Monona scored 12 runs in the first inning and the Spartans were never threatened after that as they defeated Ridge View 15-8 in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday at Onawa.

After West Monona scored a run in the second to  make it 13-0, the Raptors plated a run in the third, five in the fourth and two more in the fifth to pull within 13-8.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.