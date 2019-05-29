Officially bilingual

Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School seniors Alondra Meléndez and Gabe Elsden earned the first ever Seal of Biliteracy Awards from St. Mary’s, as awarded to them by their Spanish educator Mrs. Anne Dahlhauser at their school’s Awards Day ceremony. They had to undergo rigorous reading, speaking, writing and listening exams in Spanish to earn the seal.

