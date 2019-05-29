No. 8 Remsen SM too much for SM

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Remsen St. Mary’s, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, scored five runs in the first inning, eight in the second and nine more in the fifth to hand Storm Lake St. Mary’s a 22-3 setback last Thursday night at Memorial Field.
The Panthers scored all three of their runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Alex Merten and a two-run single by Chase Hurd.
