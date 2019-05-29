Newell-Fonda wins pair in K-P Inv., including win over Akron-Westfield

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Newell-Fonda participated in the Kingsley-Pierson Tournament last Saturday and won two of three games.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, were defeated by No. 13-ranked Westwood 7-4. Olivia Larsen, Bailey Sievers, Emma Stewart and Anna Bellcock each had a hit. Larsen, Sievers, Bellcock and Ella Larsen each drove in a run. Larsen stole three bases and Stewart had two.
