Newell-Fonda pulls away in late innings to beat rival St. Mary’s

Newell-Fonda scored four runs in the fifth inning and tacked on four more in the sixth to pull away and beat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 9-5 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Wednesday at Fonda.

Newell-Fonda tallied five hits in the game. Trey Jungers led the way with two. He also drove in two runs. Michael Melohn and Hunter Christiansen scored two runs.