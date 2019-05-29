Nellie Meyer, 94, of Sioux Rapids passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 28, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids. Burial was in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids was in charge of the arrangements.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1924 on a farm southeast of Sioux Rapids — a farm that continued to be her home for 62 years. She was the youngest child of Olaf and Marie Benson, both immigrants from Mosjen, Norway.

Nellie was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids. She graduated from Sioux Rapids High School in 1942. On Nov. 30, 1942, she was united in marriage to Donald Meyer of Marathon, in a double wedding ceremony with another couple who remained lifelong friends. They were married for one month short of 60 years when Don passed away in 2002. They were blessed with four children: Nancy, Donna, Allan and Dennis.

Nellie enjoyed being a homemaker and a mother and assisting Don with the farming operation. Never idle, she was generous with her cooking and baking, especially for work crews and for neighborhood and family gatherings. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and continued the tradition of making lefse and krumkake for Christmas throughout her life. Her Norwegian Hardanger embroidery pieces created for her children and grandchildren are treasured keepsakes. Nellie also made quilts, afghans, crocheted runners and many other handmade items.

After farming for 43 years, Don and Nellie moved to a home in Sioux Rapids in 1985. They continued to own the farm which became a century farm in 2011, an important milestone for Nellie. In town, they enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage and 500, often starting the day with a round of cribbage after breakfast. Nellie took part in card groups that played both in members’ homes and at the Tuesday Dinner Date in Sioux Rapids. She was an avid reader, devouring several books a week year after year.

Those who knew Nellie know that she had a good sense of humor, strong opinions, and a spirited zest for life. She will be missed.

She is survived by her children: Nancy (Gail) Todd of Holstein; Donna Todd of Spencer; Allan (Sonja) Meyer of Buckeye, Ariz.; and Dennis (Bev) Meyer of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren: Kerby Todd, Kiley Todd, Kris Todd, Gina Heiter, Saree Luce, Brenda Blackford, Scott Meyer, Andrew Meyer, Lynn Meyer, Becky Sanchez, Mikayla Rettig, Adam Meyer, Daniel Meyer and foster grandson, Mike Ellis. She is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren, three foster great-grandchildren, two foster great-great-grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law, Violet Meyer.

Nellie was preceded in death by husband, Don; her parents; son-in-law, Eugene “Pete” Todd; brother Omar; and sister Grace and their spouses; and former daughter-in-law, Lois Meyer.