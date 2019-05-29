Lou Ann Burns

Lou Ann M. Burns, 80, of Marathon died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 25, at Marathon Community Center. Burial will be at a later date in Poland Township Cemetery in Marathon. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.

Lou Ann Marie Olson was born on Sept. 20, 1938 in Iowa City, the daughter of Gerhart and Kathyrne (Schluntz) Olson.

Lou Ann received her education in Linn Grove.

In 1956, Lou Ann was united in marriage to Nyle Burns at the Lutheran Church in Linn Grove. Together, they were blessed with four children: Marty Eugene, Michael James, Mark Douglas and Melinda Sue. The couple was also blessed with a foster son, Jeff MacGregor.

Lou Ann enjoyed children and ran a daycare for several years. She was also employed by Pella Corp for 12 years. After retiring from Pella, she had an antique business and did flea markets. There was not a bargain she could resist, and her favorite store was Goodwill.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael James; and daughter, Melinda Sue; parents Gerhart and Kathyrne Olson; brothers: Lloyd and Arnold; sisters: Marion, Elaine, Janet, Vivian and Ruth.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, Nyle Burns; sons: Marty Eugene (Lura) Burns; Mark Douglas Burns; and Jeff (Pat) MacGregor; brothers: Richard (Linda) Olson and Bobby (Jan) Olson; sisters: Linda Rydstrom and Reathea (Roger) Harrington; grandchildren: Nicole and Kendal Myers; Dylan Hodges; Lucas and Gabriel Burns; McKenzie Burns and Madison (Nathan) Kyle; Amy, Tracie and Jodi MacGregor; great-grandchildren: Isaiah and Ali; nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.