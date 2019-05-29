Krager’s walk-off hit gives SC 5-4 win

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Taylor Krager delivered the game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Sioux Central a 5-4 win over Harris-Lake Park last Thursday at Peterson.
Harris-Lake Park scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-0 lead, but the Rebels countered with three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to rally for the win.
