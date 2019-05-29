Judith Cameron

Judith Cameron, 76, of Alta died on Feb. 24, 2019 at her home. 

Graveside services will take place Saturday, June 1, at 1 p.m. at Elk Township Cemetery in rural Alta. A reception will follow at Church of Christ in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.   

