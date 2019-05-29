John Massop

John A. Massop, 88, of Storm Lake died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Memorial Mass was held Monday, May 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake on Tuesday, May 28. Memorials may be given to Storm Lake Dollars for Scholars, 119 W. Sixth St., Storm Lake, IA, 50588. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

John Albert Massop was born Jan. 4, 1931 in Storm Lake, the son of William Sr. and Anna Maria (Holland) Massop. As an infant, he was baptized and later confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early.

John attended and graduated from Nemaha High School.

On Dec. 30, 1950, John enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict until he was honorably discharge on Oct. 1, 1954. A favorite memory would include the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2014.

Upon returning home, John attended Buena Vista College in Storm Lake where he graduated with a degree in business administration.

On Sept. 22, 1956, John was united in marriage to Marlene Carlson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Together, they were blessed with four children: Douglas, Brenda, Rachael and Karen.

John was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. He was also a member of AMVETS Post #66 where he served as commander for several years.

Throughout his working years, John was a farmer and was very proud of his straight rows. Even in retirement, he loved to watch the crops grow and tractors drive by the home farm.

In his spare time, John enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and Sunday night dances with Marlene at Cobblestone. Together, John and Marlene enjoyed wintering in Arizona and going on a trip to New Zealand and Australia. Traveling was a favorite pastime of John’s, especially being able to take his four children and their spouses on two memorable trips. One to meet his family in Holland and the other on a cruise to Alaska for their 50th wedding anniversary. He also treasured a fishing trip to Lake of the Woods with a dozen of the men and boys from the family. Family was very important to John and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Marlene Massop of Storm Lake; children: Dr. Doug (Kate) Massop of Des Moines; Rachael (Wayne) Kies of Windom, Minn.; Karen (John) Keenan of Storm Lake; son-in-law, Mark Schmidt of Missoula, Mont.; grandchildren: Kellie (Chris) Morrison; Kristin (Sam) Scotchmer; David (Katie) Massop; Annie (Tom) Lehn; Daniel and Sarah Massop; Maddisen Kies (fiancé, Vince Belpulsi); Hannah Kies (fiancé, Luke Hubbard); and Ezra Kies (fiancé, Madeline Doudt); Cole, Vivian and Owen Keenan; great-grandchildren: Clara and Jason Scotchmer; Jane and Benjamin Massop; brother, William Jr. (Karen) Massop of Kansas City, Mo.; sister, Marie (Marvin) Hurd of Seattle, Wash.; brother-in-law, Galen (MaryJane) Carlson of Palm Desert, Calif.; extended family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Anna Massop; daughter, Brenda Schmidt; sister, Francis Massop; and brother, Theodore Massop.