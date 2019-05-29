Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Brent Smith from Mission Central in Mapleton gave a PowerPoint tour of the world pointiing out where Mission Central Personnel were at work bringing the knowledge of Jesus Christ to various groups of people.
Matt Pearson talked about the Storm Lake Municipal Band and the concerts in the park that will be beginning the first Sunday of June.
