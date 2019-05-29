Flag retirement ceremony June 2

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Boy Scout Troop 104, together with members of the Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion will conduct a flag retirement ceremony Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m.
Worn American flags will be respectfully burned in the ceremonial fire pit located in Scout Park at the south end of Terrence St. More than 300 flags will be retired.
