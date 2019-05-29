Delaney, Ryan see a big future for the Midwest in climate change response

We should listen carefully to people who understand autos, energy and markets

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

John Delaney wants to build a pipeline through northern Iowa to transport carbon captured from the air.

Tim Ryan says his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, can be reinvented in a carbon-free economy with electric vehicle assembly and solar technology.

They have real ideas that speak directly to a Midwestern malaise that watches farmers get squeezed out as markets tank and manufacturing jobs get shipped to China.

And, so far, these two barely show up in the polls.

Delaney, 56, has been camped out in rural Iowa for a year. Ryan just jumped into the race, following a strong performance at the Heartland Forum in Storm Lake that introduced him to Iowa. Delaney retired from Congress to run for President, and Ryan is on his way out of the House after having tried to oust Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader.

Each is supremely confident he can beat Donald Trump.

“I’ll kick his ass,” Delaney, the son of a New Jersey union electrician, said during a visit to Storm Lake last week. “Every day of the week.”

“You want to talk Ohio and Pennsylvania?” says Ryan, 45, in that accent that crosses between New York and Chicago. He was recruited to play football at Youngstown State, the home of Midwest tough. “I’m your guy.”

Each embraces a new American economy that can transform the Rust Belt and Rural America through an energy and agricultural revolution. It’s the sort of can-do talk that wins elections if anyone stops to listen.

“China is not a threat to us. We just have to out-compete them. They’re beating us on electric cars — they have 50% of the market. Solar? They have 60% of the market. And they’re running circles around us on 5G,” Ryan told me in an interview following a recent Storm Lake visit.

Youngstown’s population dropped from 160,000 to 60,000 with the decline of the auto industry. GM is shutting down the Chevy Cruze plant.

“We need an industrial policy like the Chinese,” Ryan said. “Let’s get innovative.”

Invest in renewable energy, a smart grid, 5G and electric cars, Ryan and Delaney argue. They’re the jobs of the future for Youngstown and rural Iowa.

Delaney understands markets, having made a fortune as a health care finance entrepreneur. He’s proposed a carbon tax levied on energy producers with its entire dividend paid back to consumers. The tax-and-dividend system is supposed to drive producers to avoid emitting carbon to avoid the tax, and the dividend allows consumers to invest in new technology like electric cars as fossil fuels phase out. “The carbon tax sets the table for a new economy,” Delaney told me, which is endorsed by the non-partisan Citizens Climate Lobby.

Delaney advocates shifting our $5 billion in subsidies for fossil fuels to investing in new, workable but hugely expensive technology that can remove carbon from the air. It can then be pumped into the ground after transport from where it is captured. As part of a $4.5 trillion climate plan he proposes a pipeline that will induce development because carbon generators will want to be near it, like an interstate highway. It would be located in existing right of way and serve the industrial heartland to Pennsylvania.

“It is a roadmap for investment and jobs,” Delaney sad.

Carbon sequestration will be non-negotiable as the Midwest floods and California burns. Delaney said he understands the potential for agriculture. Land can capture up to 15% of the carbon in the air by diversifying crop rotations and replanting forest.

Ryan talks of building a rural and Rust Belt coalition. Rebuilding it, actually.

“This is about the Roosevelt New Deal coalition,” said Ryan. “It’s about driving industrial policy to a new economy that can redistribute the gains to challenged areas. We need to build 30 million electric vehicles in the next 10 years to beat the Chinese. We need to dominate that industry. But we aren’t. We’ve not had an agenda for the working class in this country. We’ve got to drive investment to old steel, old rubber, old auto and old ag towns. The government’s got to be active.”

Call it socialist if you want. Ryan calls it reality.

“The Chinese are eating our lunch, and with Trump it’s like going to therapy session,” Ryan said. “The Chinese are not a threat, they are a problem. You use targeted tariffs to deal with them, not a trade war. We need to get real.”

Delaney says joining the Trans Pacific Partnership is a first step to restoring markets damaged by the trade war.

Delaney also believes in using federal leverage to direct new industrial pushes to places left behind in the information age.

They suggest that we are heading from that age into a new energy era that can play out well by leveraging on existing Midwest strengths — land, water, highly developed education systems and people eager for a revival.

That’s a message that can sell in the region that won Trump the last election. Delaney and Ryan have actually thought through it.