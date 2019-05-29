BVU Concert Choir earns finalist nod in American Prize competition

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019
The Buena Vista University Concert Choir has been named a finalist in the prestigious American Prize national nonprofit competition in the performing arts, the only Iowa choir to earn the acclaim this year.
“It’s an extreme honor for us,” says Dr. Merrin Guice, BVU’s director of vocal studies. “With this advancement to the position of finalist, we are joining some very big-time ensembles.”
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.