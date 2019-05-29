BVRMC implements new RQI Program with Sievers Memorial donations

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center has implemented the new Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) training program through contributions given in memory of Judy Sievers, who passed away August 2016. Judy was a long-time resident of the Albert City and Storm Lake areas, and was a member of the Buena Vista Regional Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.