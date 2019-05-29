Barb Degner, 76, of Newell died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Newell. Burial will be in Varina Cemetery. Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 29, from 5-8 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Newell. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.