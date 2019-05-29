Avey/Grouws Band at Spectacular

The Avey/Grouws Band will entertain at this year’s Star Spangled Spectacular. This Davenport-based blues band will throw in rock, country, classic rock and pop for their outdoor performance. Local crowds loved this band when they came to Wood, Wine and Blues last August. The Star Spangled Spectacular is a family-friendly annual event to celebrate Independence Day and is held July 3 and 4 along the shores of beautiful Storm Lake.

