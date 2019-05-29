Alta-Aurelia routs WB-M in season opener

Mallorie Jacobson went 3-for-4 and drove in a run and Abby Kraemer pitched a three-hitter and struck out 16 batters as No. 8 Alta-Aurelia opened its season with an 11-1 win over West Bend-Mallard last Thursday at Alta.

The Warriors scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and three more in the sixth.