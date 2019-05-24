Warrior baby boom!

In the past year and a half, seven female teachers in the Aurelia building of the Alta-Aurelia’s school system have had eight babies. Lots of long term subs have been called in, but, as they’re saying, future enrollment is looking good! Mothers and babies going left to right: Megan Husman and baby Bailey, Ashley Brock and baby Andryk, Shana Wieland and baby Delta, Hannah Sefcik and baby Bryce, Jeannie Henningsen (no baby - ha!), Kelsey Hale and baby Zoey, Jenna Sievers and baby Ellie, and Kelsey Corlew and twins Ivy and Noah.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.