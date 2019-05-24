Tyson Scholarships

Tyson Foods distributed eight $1,000-scholarships to area high schoolers. Above: Students from Storm Lake High School accepted scholarships at the school’s senior awards ceremony, left to right: Mariana Tejeda, Andy Rodriguez, Alondra Sanchez, Adolfo Zambrana Jr., Isabel Hernandez and Dennisse Baladran. Not pictured Giuseppe Chichizola. Right: Johan Kuevy, a senior from Sioux Central, accepted the scholarship from Tyson Foods Pork Division Community Liaison Sanjuanita Rodriguez. At left is superintendent Jeff Dicks.

