Tornado boys can’t get clutch hit in late innings of 5-3 defeat

Mark Eddie scattered seven hits and allowed just one earned run over five innings, but it wasn’t enough as Storm Lake stranded eight runners in the final three inings in a 5-3 defeat to Hinton on Monday at Tornado Field.

Storm Lake broke a scoreless game in the fourth inning when Drew Price doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kayfrin Pelep.

Hinton answered with two runs in the fifth. The Blackhawks added to their lead with a run in the sixth.



