Adriana Cisneros recorded 13 goalkeeper saves, but it wasn’t enough as Spirit Lake edged Storm Lake 1-0 in a girls soccer game on Monday.

Storm Lake totaled seven shots on goal, including three by Sandra Alvarez Castro and two by Cynthia Rodriguez.



