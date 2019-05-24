Storm Lake beats Spencer to open soccer substate play

Martinez scores all five goals in win

There was one clear-cut reason why Storm Lake beat Spencer on Wednesday. The Tornadoes had Jose Martinez and the Tigers didn’t.

The senior scored five goals — all in the second half — as the fifth-ranked Tornadoes pulled away from a scoreless first half to win a Class 2A substate semifinal game 5-0 at BVU.

Storm Lake, now 15-1, will play Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-4) in a substate final on Saturday at 7 p.m. at BVU. The winner advances to the state tournament.



