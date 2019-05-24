St. Mary’s holds Elementary Track and Field Day

Storm Lake St. Mary’s Elementary School held their annual Track and Field Day on May 10 at the Buena Vista University football stadium before rain cut the event short.

Teachers, middle school students and BVU students all helped run the different events.

When the downpour began around 2 p.m., the transportation department from Storm Lake Community School District sent buses to rescue the students from the drenching rains and drive them back to St. Mary’s School.

