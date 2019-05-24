SL boys beat Pocahontas behind James’ 1-hit gem

Ethan James had his curveball working wonders.

The Storm Lake senior was masterful with it and Pocahontas couldn’t hit it as he held the Indians to just one single in a 3-0 win on Wednesday at Tornado Field.

James walked three batters and struck out six in his seven-inning gem.

Storm Lake scored a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Kayfrin Pelep.

The Tornadoes made it 3-0 in the sixth. Ben Raveling belted an RBI double and another run scored on a wild pitch.



