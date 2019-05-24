SC’s Hatch awarded medal in 3,200 run

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has officially resolved its state track and field meet controversy.

The IHSAA will be awarding three post-meet medals to boys who placed higher in last Thursday’s Class 1A 3,200-meter run than in the official race that was shortened to seven laps due to their bell lap error on the track.



