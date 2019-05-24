Ridge View collects 20 hits in wild 18-11 win over Kingsley-Pierson

Madeline Else went 5-for-5 with a home run, scored four runs and drove in a pair of runs to lead a 20-hit attack as Ridge View won its season opener in a wild game 18-11 over Kingsley-Pierson on Monday at Kingsley.

Else collected four singles and a home run to lead the hit parade. Mikayla Kolpin added three hits and four runs scored. Kara Richard had three hits and drove in four runs.



