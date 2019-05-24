Police Blotter

Woman charged with punching man in face

A Storm Lake woman was arrested Monday morning for punching a man in the face.

At 2:24 a.m. Monday, police were called to 501 Oneida St. in reference a suspicious woman knocking on the door.

Officers located several people at 509 Oneida St. and learned 19-year-old Beverly Roby struck a male in the face with a closed fist.

Officers attempted to arrest Roby, but she resisted and had to be subdued. She was charged with assault and interference with official acts and booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $600 bond.

False name won’t fly

A Storm Lake man who attempted to mislead officers with an arrest warrant in hand was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding Carroll County warrant.

At 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 1205 W. Fifth St. to arrest 25-year-old Jaime Hernandez, who was wanted out of Carroll County for possession of marijuana third offense. After officers made contact, Hernandez allegedly provided a false name, but officers knew who he was.

He was arrested and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $3,800 bond, awaiting extradition to Carroll County.

Drawn to the driveway

An Early woman was arrested on Monday for pulling into a driveway of a residence she was barred from entering.

At 1:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to 912 Pinecrest Dr. in reference to a violation of a no-contact order.

Police learned 51-year-old Deborah Keck attempted to pull into the driveway of the residence she was barred from entering. She fled before police could respond.

Keck was arrested in the 1300 block of East Lakeshore Drive and charged with violation of a no-contact order. She was booked into jail without bond.

Additional meth charge

A Storm Lake man was served an additional meth possession charge in connection with an ongoing investigation.

At 12:45 a.m. Monday, officers charged 38-year-old Thavone Navongsa, who’s held in Buena Vista County Jail on unrelated charges, with possession of methamphetamine.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred April 15, when Navongsa was arrested on outstanding warrants and found in possession of a white powdery substance. The substance was sent to the Iowa DCI Crime Lab and later revealed to be methamphetamine. Navongsa was held on a $1,000 bond.

Public intoxication

A drunken Storm Lake man was arrested Sunday for causing a disturbance.

At 11:13 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Super 8 Motel. Officers arrested an intoxicated 38-year-old Juan Gustavo Martinez Jr. He was charged with public intoxication second offense and booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Cited for assaulting mom

A Storm Lake man was arrested on Saturday for assaulting his mother.

At 2:26 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 125 Seneca St. in reference to an assault.

The victim told police her son, 20-year-old Alejandro Vargas Lopez, assaulted her. He was charged with domestic assault and booked into jail without bond.

Failure to appear

A Storm Lake man was arrested Thursday on outstanding warrants.

At 1:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to 20 S. Windsor Circle to arrest 23-year-old Dimithress John, who was wanted out of Buena Vista County on three counts of failure to appear in court reference trespass, two counts of assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

John was booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $900 bond.

A Storm Lake woman was arrested for failure to appear. At 9:56 p.m. Thursday, an officer observed 35-year-old Lisa Lohnes at 1515 Lake Ave. Lohnes was wanted out of BV County on a warrant for failure to appear in court reference public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Lohnes was booked into the county jail on a $300 bond.

Vest donated for dog

The Storm Lake Police Department announced it’s been selected to receive a ballistic vest for its police K9 provided by “Vested Interest in K9s” with funds made available through the generous donation by Sharon Peters in memory of her late father, Det. Lt. Richard Scott who served for 34 years with the Roseville, Mich., Police Department.

The ballistic vest is being manufactured for K9 Ozzy.

Peters donated funds for the SLPD to acquire a buddy bag, an emergency kit for the police dog.

Asst. Chief Chris Cole says, “This donated gear for our K9 Unit in memory of Lt. Scott is an incredible example of paying it forward and a wonderful tribute to Lt. Scott’s legacy. We are very thankful for Ms. Peter’s ongoing support.”