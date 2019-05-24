Plans for Schaller trail discussed

Schaller’s Hometown Pride is planning to build a railroad bed hiking/biking trail about a mile long. Three University of Iowa engineering students under the direction of Professor Paul Hanley have been creating their vision and plans for the trail.

Other Hometown Pride communities in the state have had the opportunity to receive the benefits of the engineering students working on projects in their communities, said Jan Watson, Schaller’s HTP chair.

Sac County’s HTP coach, Kathy Evert, heard of this outreach program and submitted the project to Prof. Hanley.



