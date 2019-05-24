Panel of local Vietnam vets at SR ceremony

The Sioux Rapids Area Historical Association will present a special program to honor Vietnam veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 1:30 p.m.

A panel of local Vietnam veterans will be featured.

Questions about duties, living conditions and unforgettable experiences will be addressed. You’ll learn about the lives and obstacles faced by these servicemen.



