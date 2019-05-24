Nice work, Chelsey

Chelsey Petersen, the Alta native known for her art business Bipolar Creativity, has moved to Omaha. Recently she was “tagged” by a Facebook friend to take up the challenge to paint a mural at Gameroom in Lincoln. Her design was approved and she painted this fabulous lion. Gameroom, which sells, buys and trades video games, accessories, DVDs, CDs, computer hardware and more, is at 1713 O St. in Lincoln.

