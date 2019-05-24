Newell-Fonda debuts with impressive win over MMCRU

Coppock, Henrich pave way in Mustang win

Bryce Coppock went 4-for-4 and scored four runs, and Hogan Henrich and R.J. Rojas combined to pitch a five-hitter as Newell-Fonda opened its season with a 7-1 win over MMCRU on Monday at Marcus.

Newell-Fonda tallied nine hits in the game. Coppock had three singles, a double and an RBI to lead the way. Henrich collected two singles and a double while driving in two runs.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.