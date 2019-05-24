Nellie Meyer, 94, of Sioux Rapids died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids.