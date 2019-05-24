Nellie Meyer
Nellie Meyer, 94, of Sioux Rapids died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids.
