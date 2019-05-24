Mustang Class of 2019

Newell-Fonda graduated 31 seniors and one foreign exchange student last Sunday.

Mariana Gonzalez receives her scholarships from principal Alynn Coppock: The Buena Vista University Education for Service Scholarship, Seal of Biliteracy Award and the Newell Trust Scholarship.

Cole Kraft shows off his diploma making sure it has all the required signatures.

Tyler Mandernach receives his diploma from school board president Kyle Scheidegger.