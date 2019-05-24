Memorial Day services in Aurelia

The plans are finalized for the Memorial Day celebration in Aurelia on Monday May 27. The program will be held in the middle school gym in Aurelia at 10:30 a.m.

The Gettysburg Address will be read by Tori Gustafson in Flanders Field and the response will be read by Joelle Arnts and Jana Jessup.

Pastor Kim Dewey of The First United Methodist Church will deliver the invocation and benediction.

There will also be a flag presentation for those who passed in the last year.



