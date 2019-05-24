Memorial Day picnic hosted by Historical Society

Buena Vista County Historical Society will host the annual Memorial Day picnic on Monday, May 27 at the museum, 214 W. Fifth St., Storm Lake. Serving is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Menu includes: hot off the grill pork burgers, salads, pie, ice cream and beverage. Admission for adults is $7 and $3 for children. Carryouts will be available.

Diners are asked to use the Railroad Street entrance. Join your friends in sharing memories of service days in yesterday and todays wars.

